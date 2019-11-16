Happy birthday for Nov. 17: Education is encouraged this year. Experience what life has to offer, broaden your spectrum and discover what makes you happy. Your numbers are 8, 12, 19, 24, 30, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A short trip will energize you. Take in all that you see and hear. New ideas will sprout, and plans can be put in place. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change is encouraged. Upgrade, start something new or engage in something that will bring you closer to someone you love. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be open regarding feelings and what you want to happen. Relationships should be high on your list of priorities. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take credit for what you do. Own up to what you want to become. It’s up to you to make adjustments to suit your needs. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will surface when it comes to personal matters and domestic issues. Accept the inevitable, and make the most out of whatever situation you face. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Helping others isn’t always easy, but if you set a good example and show compassion, you will win over even your most challenging opponent. Change begins within. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for a purpose when it comes to working. Take a direction that lets you use your interests and your skills to earn a living. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel mentally, physically and emotionally. Learn from what you experience, and expand your mind, spirit and goals. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make a change in your daily routine. Focus on strength, stamina and improving your body, mind and spirit. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Evaluate your position, where you see yourself heading and what you need to do to reach your destination. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don’t have to compete with others; do your best, and focus on self-improvement. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever is necessary to improve your health and protect your reputation. HHHHH
