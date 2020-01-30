Happy birthday for Jan. 31: Aggressive behavior won’t settle matters the way you hoped this year. Take a moment to decipher what you need to do to clear up any matters that could stand between you and the goals you set. Your numbers are 4, 11, 21, 24, 32, 37, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what excites you most, and plan to spend more time heading down that path. It’s up to you to make the adjustments in your life that will lead to greater happiness. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful what you do. Have a strategy in place before you share your ideas. Change can be useful, but only if done correctly. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An open mind and a kind heart will encourage better relationships, but don’t forget, it takes two to tango. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your life simple, and don’t make hasty decisions or unrealistic demands. Focus on creativity, love and romance if you want to make the most of your day. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a move for the right reason. Impulse will lead to poor judgment and trouble. Ask questions before you make a decision that can disrupt your life professionally or personally. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you have a vision, dream or a great idea, start the ball rolling. How you go about projecting who you are and what you want to do will improve your relationships with people. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to basics, finish what you start and take on only what you know you can do. Don’t give in to other people’s demands. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make plans to do something that excites you. Venturing into unfamiliar territory will be a growth experience that will help you choose what you want to pursue next. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments to the way you live. Move things around, and set up a workstation that will give you the ability to turn an idea into something tangible. Don’t let anyone interfere in your life or with your dreams. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen carefully in order to avoid making a mistake. Emotions will be difficult to control if a misunderstanding takes place. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep moving forward. Address matters that can influence your position or help you use your skills, experience and knowledge to get ahead. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay focused on what’s important to you and how you can persuade others to pay more attention to the causes and concerns you want to address. HHH
