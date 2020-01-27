Happy birthday for Jan. 28: Take a deep breath, and pull yourself together. Stay ahead of any competition you meet by being fully prepared. Your numbers are 3, 17, 20, 26, 38, 42, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speed things up if you think it will help, but don’t take shortcuts. Practice moderation. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a step back if uncertainty prevails. Go over details, dissect opportunities and make decisions based on what you discover. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak up, do your own thing and don’t trust anyone who is hovering over you or being too complimentary. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): How you handle the people you work alongside will make a difference. If you are generous with your compliments, offer solid suggestions and put in extra and unexpected details, you will surpass your expectations. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Question everyone and everything. Gather facts, and put in the energy required to go the extra mile. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Interact with people who have something interesting to offer. Someone you encounter will spark your interest and prompt you to make changes to the way you live or do things. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think before you act. A misleading situation, coupled with someone hustling you, will push you in a direction you shouldn’t head. Be aware of the changes taking place around you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll get a different perspective on life, where you want to go next and how you see yourself spending the next chapter of your life. If you’re going to find peace and happiness, live your dream, not someone else’s. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make decisions that fit into your schedule, and consider your plans. If you let someone tempt you with something that sounds too good to be valid, you will be disappointed. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go over your papers, money matters and any health and physical concerns you might have. A positive change should include a healthier lifestyle. Let what’s happened help you choose a better future. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Follow through with your plans, regardless of what others do or say. Consider your options if boredom is troubling you. Look at ways to diversify, and you will find something that makes you feel excited and alive. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay calm, approach situations with caution and be responsible for your actions. You’ll have to make decisions that can lead to trouble or a truce. HHH
