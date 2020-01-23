Happy birthday for Jan. 24: Use intelligence and experience to help you avoid making the same mistake twice. Living in the past will not help you move forward. Your numbers are 8, 13, 21, 24, 33, 38, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in something that will give you a better understanding of what you can expect from someone you are partnered with or plan to work alongside. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your thoughts to yourself until you figure out what you are going to do. Don’t spend money you don’t have yet. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a moment to figure out what you want. Don’t let confusion and pressure lead to a mistake. Fact-finding will encourage you to rethink your plans. Use your intelligence to counter emotional uncertainty. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A personal change will boost your morale and give you the confidence to take advantage of an unusual opportunity that comes your way. Consider what’s involved, and put your ideas to work for you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t get down; get moving. If you linger too long waiting to see what everyone else is going to do or trusting someone to take care of matters for you, nothing will get done. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your creative imagination run wild. It’s good to break away from your daily routine every once in a while. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans to spend time with people you enjoy, and ideas you offer will turn into an unexpected opportunity. Share your interests and knowledge. A moneymaking plan will lead to financial rewards. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Before you decide, check every detail. Don’t trust the information you receive from an outsider. Someone you love will help you clear your mind. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Originality will help you attract attention. Use your experience to help you turn an idea you have into something spectacular. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Too much of anything will leave you confused. When in doubt, sit tight and wait to see what happens. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contemplate what’s going on around you, and be satisfied being a friendly observer until you feel confident. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Nothing will be readily available without pulling strings and making compromises. Consider the pros and cons. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.