Happy birthday for April 23: Do your best to make a positive difference this year. Focus on helping others, but not at the expense of doing what’s best for you. Your numbers are 7, 12, 21, 27, 33, 42, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let guilt step in and take over. If something doesn’t feel right, be brave and walk away. Trust your instincts. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Slow down, think and proceed with caution. If you aren’t fully prepared, don’t feel pressured to make a change. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Apply experience to overcome temptation someone dangles in front of you. Being able to say no will help you stay on track and accomplish what you set out to do. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make the most out of whatever situation you encounter. You may not like change, but fighting what’s inevitable will only make matters worse. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think before you leap into something unfamiliar. Don’t get drawn in to someone’s melodrama or let anyone interfere in your affairs. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Raise your awareness, learn something new, check out travel documentaries, educate yourself and try new things. You are ready for a change. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep moving, get physical and avoid interference. Do something unique or get involved in a social event that will bring you in touch with like-minded people. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open to suggestions, but when it comes time to get things done, follow your instincts, use what you know works best for you and pursue your dreams. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look over your choices, and consider the best way to spend your time. Physical pursuits will bring the highest satisfaction. Romance is on the rise. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you do best. Distance yourself from anyone negative or critical. An argument will result in a family feud. Make physical changes to your surroundings, or alter your current living conditions. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Watch out for someone using persuasive tactics to get you involved in something that doesn’t interest you. Don’t overreact or take on too much. Concentrate on what’s important to you. Make a personal lifestyle change or update your appearance. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make plans with someone you haven’t seen for some time, or attend a reunion. How you delegate your time will make a difference in the way your future unfolds. HHHH
