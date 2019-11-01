Happy birthday for Nov. 2: You have more going for you than you realize. Your numbers are 9, 15, 21, 23, 32, 39, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your energy and your time into learning and honing skills that will be valuable to you in the future. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There is no time to rest. Do everything in your power to get things done. You’ll gain recognition and rewards for your accomplishments. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider your status and your relationship with others. If you are doing too much, you should consider an adjustment. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make unique plans to do things with people you love or to participate in something that excites you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s up to you to make a change at home if that’s what you want. Channel your energy into something that will satisfy you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A chance encounter will lead to a turning point in your life. A suggestion made will lead to a positive change. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rectify problems at home by discussing all the possibilities. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A day trip or unique plans are favored. Attend a reunion, and the people you encounter will offer information. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay close attention to what you spend and personal documents that need to be updated. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do whatever you have to do. If you let little things get to you or you end up in a senseless argument, you will miss something important. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvements will encourage you to learn more about what you want to pursue. Understand and use proper protocol before you incorporate change. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate in an event, and you will meet someone who intrigues you. An idea someone offers will spark a plan. HHHH
