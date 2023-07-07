DEAR ABBY: I'm 55 and have been married to my husband for 22 years. He was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease 12 years ago. He's mobile but on oxygen and has lost most of his stamina. At this point, everything in our life (friends, family and social life) revolves around his disease. He responds to any invitation we receive with, "We will see" which turns into a "no" or "I'd rather not," on the day of the event. I am free to attend on my own. Many of my friends have never met my husband, and some joke that I'm not really married.

