QUESTION: I can understand why people who have public ministries are said to be doing the work of the Lord, but what does it mean when people say that the church is the body of Jesus on Earth? That is very hard to comprehend. – E.B.
ANSWER: While much is said about Christian workers who are publicly visible, not much is said about the quiet works of the vast number of servants of God worldwide. We will have to get to Heaven before we will fully realize the army of prayer warriors that made others’ work possible in Jesus’ Name. Just as the human body is made up of many parts, the church is the body of Christ; the work is never accomplished by the act of just one, unless it is Christ’s alone.
Collectively the body of Christ operates in various ways – church volunteers help with parking, ushering, and teaching. Its members give financially, and, most important, everyone is instructed to pray for the lost souls that do not yet know the Lord as their Savior and Lord. All of these who have quietly and faithfully worked behind the scenes will be rewarded by the Lord Himself someday.
The people of God are to point others to the Savior by how they live, day in and day out. We are to be living examples who speak of Christ’s virtues, instilling Christian character into the fabric of life so that when they are with others, no one can find fault in how they live. “For we are God’s fellow workers; you are God’s field, you are God’s building” (1 Corinthians 3:9). This is the testimony of faith in Jesus Christ.
— This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.