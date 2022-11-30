QUESTION: I get frustrated with my friends who tell me that what we determine as truth, is truth. I reject that but I can’t quite seem to explain it clearly to them. – T.C.
ANSWER: Truth matters. Just because truth is unpopular doesn’t mean that it should not be proclaimed. The Bible is clear that Satan’s purpose is to steal the seed of truth from people’s hearts by sending distracting and deceptive thoughts. The difference between a Christian and a non-Christian is that though both may have good and evil thoughts, Christ gives His followers discernment and the power to choose the right rather than the wrong. The Holy Spirit takes God’s word of truth and ministers to our deepest needs. And the person who discovers this truth has a serenity, peace, and certainty that others do not have (James 1:17-18).
Truth is timeless. It does not differ from one age to another, from one people to another, from one geographical location to another. The great all-prevailing truth stands for time and eternity. And we will see Him in all His glory when He comes again. His name is Faithful and True (Revelation 19:11), and He will reign from the City of Truth (Zechariah 8:3).
Here is an important lesson when we find ourselves among unbelievers, whether in school, at work, or even at home: We must be a light for God’s truth. We must pray that God will grant us favor with those who are watching our lives; that we will stand for the things of God without compromise, and perhaps the Lord will give us opportunities to demonstrate His power, love, and mercy to others. “The truth of the Lord endures forever” (Psalm 117:2).
— This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.