Happy birthday for May 18: Showing uncertainty and questioning what’s next will encourage you to make adjustments that will lead to opportunities. Your numbers are 3, 12, 21, 29, 34, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a leap of faith, make adjustments on the fly, pitch what you want to do and be explicit in the way you see things unfolding. Don’t hold back. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Networking on social media will result in a long-term connection. How you present what you have to offer will be taken seriously. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Procrastinating will not help you get ahead. Let experience be your teacher and charm be your means of getting your way. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Handle sensitive issues quickly and efficiently. Don’t let uncertainty lead to more significant problems. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Communication can clear up matters of concern. Pick up the phone or set up a conference call to voice your opinion. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider the possibilities and how best to use your time and energy to reach your goal. Refuse to let someone interfere in your business. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen and learn. Dig deep, do your research and pursue a goal that will encourage growth, knowledge and a more efficient way of doing things. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t trust an unfamiliar situation or individual. Judge others by their actions and your response by the level of anxiety you feel. Follow your instincts. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to what and who you know best. Refuse to let an outsider disrupt your life. A positive change at home will bring you closer to someone you love. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation can demobilize your plans. Do your best to see all sides of an issue and to make the necessary modifications to ensure that everyone is happy. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own thing. Don’t worry about what others do; as long as you reach your goal, you’ve done your part. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider what you like or want to do, and update your resume or pick up skills. Job and financial security are within reach. Don’t be afraid to take a chance. HHH
