Happy birthday for Sept. 13: A healthier diet and exercise routine are encouraged. Your numbers are 8, 12, 20, 27, 34, 38, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Find out all you can about what others do and what they have to offer. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what’s important. Leave nothing to chance or undone. Progress depends on reliability. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use caution when dealing with groups or organizations that are set in their ways. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t be shy. Nothing will happen if you don’t take the initiative. Believe in your ability to turn an idea into something spectacular. Be bold. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Go on a hunt for information, alternative options and people who can provide the skills you need to achieve your objective. Choose quality over quantity. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in what’s going on around you. Discover what’s available and how best to enhance your lifestyle. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take note what others are doing. Avoid overspending on items you don’t need or letting an oversight on your part turn into a costly mistake. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): What you contribute and the people you encounter will initiate prospects that can help you advance. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Move forward alone, and oversee every detail that can influence your position, reputation and financial standing. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Send out a message to those you want to work alongside. A romantic encounter will boost your confidence. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make decisions that will encourage personal growth and the chance to use your skills diversely. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Express your likes and dislikes, and offer a plan that will improve your relationship with the people you live alongside. HHH
