Happy birthday for Aug. 18: Use your intelligence and knowledge to help you navigate your way through life. Your numbers are 9, 15, 26, 35, 37, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Deep breath in, deep breath out – repeat. Follow your heart, speak your mind and embrace romance. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what works for you. Stop procrastinating and take action. Fulfill your dreams. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to the people who offer stability, love and a helping hand. Don’t let someone from your past disrupt your life. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may have to enforce a change if you feel challenged or threatened by something or someone. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change may be costly, but if it will help you stop something that has been holding you back, the loss is worth your while. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nurture a meaningful relationship, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Discipline should be your goals. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Become the best version of yourself. Use control to reach mental, physical and emotional goals. Romance is on the rise. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A day trip, spending time with people who have something unique to offer or taking a course that will help you explore your creative skills will all lead to something new. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get angry; get moving. Focus on minimizing, not maximizing. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t overspend to impress someone or trust a deal that has strings attached. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the online job market to see what opportunities are available. A romantic gesture will improve your life and a relationship. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep looking forward, do your research and don’t let anyone talk you into something sketchy. HHH
