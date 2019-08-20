Happy birthday for Aug 21: Take a moment and to make things happen. Your numbers are 2, 6, 14, 25, 32, 39, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Observe, and set your plans in motion. Use experience and knowledge as leverage. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Settle into something you enjoy doing to ease your stress. Romance is highlighted and will improve your life. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your heart, your head and your experiences when dealing with partnerships and persuasive people. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Nurturing and helping others will make you feel good and encourage you to make some personal changes as a result of the experience. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let someone’s story prompt you to get involved in a venture or let down your guard and indulge in something you shouldn’t. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your heart lead the way. Learn from experience, and don’t miss out on something you want. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): What you do for others will be rewarded. Do what feels right spiritually. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think twice before you decide to make a move or change that will alter a significant relationship, position or your reputation. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spring for something you want or that will make you feel optimistic moving forward. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A journey that moves you spiritually, emotionally or intellectually should be taken. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A hasty move can easily backfire on you. Walk away from unpredictable situations. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reconnect with someone you have worked with in the past, and you’ll be given a lead on a position that is made to fit your qualifications. HHHH
