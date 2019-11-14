Happy birthday for Nov. 15: Keep personal matters a secret this year to avoid interference. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 28, 32, 37, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Easy does it. Don’t let upset creep into any situation you are dealing with at home or at work. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Travel down a path that excites you. Don’t hesitate to embrace something new and unfamiliar. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question what others are doing. Exaggerated claims will be made. Stick to what you know will work. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You know the rules. If someone tries to tempt you to do something questionable, don’t hesitate to say no. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention. If you don’t have all the information, remain silent until you know what you are up against. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Observation will help you avoid a sticky situation. Watch how others respond to changes that are coming down the pipeline. Knowledge is power. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans with friends who share your interests. Romance is apparent, but a hidden matter is best dealt with first. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on making financial gains, settling differences and taking better care of your physical and emotional well-being. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on image, appearance and health. Set goals that will encourage you to get fit, eat well and pay closer attention to the type of people you let into your inner circle. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take on something new and exciting. Discuss your plans with those who will be affected by the decisions you make. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you help others will make a difference. Offer suggestions, but don’t volunteer to do the work. Let others take responsibility for their actions. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take charge, think matters through and execute your plans. Refuse to let what others do disrupt your goals. Don’t get involved in someone else’s drama. If you interfere, you will end up being blamed for meddling. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.