Happy birthday for April 29: Assess and reassess before making a decision. Your numbers are 9, 11, 20, 26, 34, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be creative. Use your skills differently. Spend less time talking about what you want to do and more on finishing what you start. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a positive change at home that will encourage you to have more time to relax or spend time with your lover, family or friends. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will mislead you if you are gullible. A business trip, educational pursuit or get-together with peers will prompt you to make a change. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Lend a helping hand, and you will make a difference. The decisions you make will have an impact on the way people view you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Observe what others do, but don’t follow them. Take care of your interests and health. Channel your energy, and make no mistake when it’s time to make a decision. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone you deal with has ulterior motives. It’s OK to do for others, but don’t become a martyr. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Watching documentaries about distant lands, taking online courses or being a part of something that matters is the right route for you. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anger or frustration get to you. Separate yourself from the people who push your buttons. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions take over when it comes to money, health and legal matters. Do what’s right, stick to the truth and prepare to move along quickly. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put plans in place. Do the work yourself, and reap the rewards. An emotional incident will bring you closer to someone. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight; if you make an abrupt move, you will miss an important detail. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get together with old friends. Use your experience to help you make a better decision regarding money, health or a legal situation. HHHHH
