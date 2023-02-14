DEAR ABBY: I am an 80-year-old senior man who has met, texted daily and called an 80-year-old woman for the last six weeks. We both look and think young for our ages as well. We plan to have our first date on a Valentine’s Day theme. It’s awkward not knowing what to do when we have our first date. She says “friends first,” and I agree, but we are highly compatible based on our communications.

