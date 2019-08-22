Happy birthday for Aug. 23: Take care of business. Romance is highlighted. Your numbers are 3, 13, 18, 25, 33, 37, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what you are doing and what you want to be doing with your time. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can finally put your plans in motion and get positive results. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Clean up personal paperwork that is causing stress or stopping you from doing something you want to do. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer your assistance to a cause you believe in or someone you love. Romance is on the rise. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you make too many changes, you will have difficulty adjusting. Discuss your plans with someone you trust. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be secretive about what you are planning to do. It’s time to put yourself first and regain ownership of who you are and what you want. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make changes at home that will keep your costs down. Be open about the way you feel and what you want. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Apply your skills and physically follow through to get things done on time and to your taste. Romance is highlighted. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question what appears to be suspicious. Rely on facts and figures when faced with a discrepancy. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Trust in results, not speculation. Not everyone will offer valid information. Pay close attention to detail. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend time rearranging and improving your surroundings. Strive for peace of mind, fair play and happiness. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t get caught up in trying to match what others have; you’ll never be happy. HH
