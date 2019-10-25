Happy birthday for Oct. 26: Don’t limit what you can do. Change whatever isn’t working, and keep moving forward. Change is upon you. Your numbers are 2, 14, 22, 27, 36, 41, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at your options, and put yourself in each scenario in order to get a clear picture of what’s best for you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let an unexpected change of plans cause a problem. Adapt, and you’ll learn something new and exciting. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Only play with the people you trust. Someone will try to convince you to get involved in something that you shouldn’t. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Explore your options. Sign up for something that excites you. Spend time with someone you love. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You need to have some fun. Get out with a friend who enjoys the same things you do. Make only the necessary changes. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be tempted to reconnect with old friends as well as revisit activities you used to enjoy. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Too much of anything can turn into a disaster. Keep your spending habits and food and beverage intake to a minimum. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A day trip will be enlightening. Listen to what others have to say, and you’ll gain insight into something you’d like to pursue. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Secrets are best kept that way. If you are too open about your personal life, someone will use the information against you. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use caution while traveling and discretion when discussing politics or religion. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your physical and mental well-being. Don’t feel you have to make a move or an impulsive purchase. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be clear about what you want or expect. Refuse to let someone misinterpret you or tempt you to be excessive or indulgent. HHH
