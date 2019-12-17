Happy birthday for Dec. 18: Rethink each move you make. Certainty will be necessary this year if you want to get ahead. Strategic decisions will help you position yourself for new beginnings, but first, tidy up whatever you’ve left dangling. Your numbers are 2, 8, 15, 21, 27, 34, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what you can afford to spend before you open your wallet. A positive change can be made if you refuse to let outsiders cause uncertainty. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open up about the way you feel, what you want to do and your intentions regarding money, lifestyle and love. Personal gains are within reach if you are strategic in the way you use your time and your skills. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your intelligence, and refuse to let anyone interfere with what you want to pursue. Listen to your conscience, not what others try to make you believe. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put everything in perspective when dealing with personal and emotional matters. It’s essential to keep a clear head and focus on what’s important. Reach out to those you want to touch base with before the year comes to a close. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and enjoy some festive cheer with your peers. You are best to listen attentively and refrain from sharing too much personal information. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you handle others will determine how you end this year. Tie up loose ends, say what’s on your mind and reveal what you are intending to do moving forward. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone will take advantage of your vulnerability if you let your emotions take over. At the first sign of pressure, revert to pleasantries and light conversation. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make plans with friends or relatives for upcoming events. Offer physical assistance to someone who takes on the brunt of the work, and see what you can do to help. The reward for your effort will be priceless. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the possibilities, be realistic and choose your path. Get together with people who lift you up, not those who bring you down. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expand your knowledge, interests and relationships with others. Take time to listen and to be a part of the changes taking place in your own backyard. Unity will encourage greater strength and happy endings. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ask questions, be direct and don’t give in if you feel you are being taken advantage of by someone you thought you could trust. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities, and consider what you want to do moving forward. Don’t take what others say as gospel. HHH
