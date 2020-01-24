Happy birthday for Jan. 25: Remain cool, calm and in control this year. Take a serious look at what’s happened in the past, and consider how you want to transpose your life into something that brings you happiness and satisfaction. Your numbers are 5, 12, 23, 30, 36, 44, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Volunteer your help. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty stop you from moving forward with your plans. If you pursue your goals, you will have no regret. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t be too trusting or feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Take any uncertainty you are feeling as a sign that you need more time. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Embrace what’s doable, not a pie-in-the-sky idea that someone offers. Rely on your intelligence to help you pick what’s best for you. Your life goals are reachable. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal gain will unfold if you are patient and take care of all the details yourself. Everything will fall into place. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be pressured by what you want to do and what you should do. A personal challenge will surface due to a lack of open communication. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t get tangled up in gossip, someone else’s business or situations that are risky. You have more options than you realize. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a networking or brainstorming session with someone you respect for their input, opinion or the intimacy you share. Love and romance are featured. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opposition will stifle your productivity. Listen to what others say, but don’t conform to what someone wants. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your free-spirited nature will take over, turning you into a crowd-pleaser. Before you become too accommodating, consider who will be the recipient of your information. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep plugging away at what you are trying to achieve until you feel satisfied with the results. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more energy into your plans, and you will outdo anyone who challenges you. Don’t feel you have to make a change because someone else does. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A fresh look at an old idea will spark your imagination. Don’t flaunt what you’ve accomplished. Expect someone to be jealous of you or what you have. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.