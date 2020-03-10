Happy birthday for March 11: Keep an open mind, and be observant. Collecting information, verifying what others say and taking an intelligent and patient path throughout the year will help you avoid unnecessary battles or mistakes. Your numbers are 8, 12, 21, 29, 33, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep the peace by withholding information that has yet to be verified. A partnership will end up in a face-off if you cannot agree. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll impress someone with your effort, not a cash donation. If you hold a grudge or get upset over inconsequential matters, it will set you back. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Master your skills or take the initiative to wrap up unfinished business. Look for a workable solution that will counter interference from someone trying to take over what you can do. Knowledge is power. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t waste time sitting around when you can make a difference to your future or the outcome of something you are trying to accomplish. Someone will disappoint you. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in activities that offer a challenge. The more you have to do, the better you will feel, and the more informed you will become. Meetings will inspire you and help you move in a direction that leads to a higher income. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more thought into relationships, love, romance and social networking. Make this the perfect day to have fun and connect with people who have something to offer in return. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your private life well-hidden from those you work alongside. A creative outlet will help ease stress and attract positive attention from people who can help you get ahead. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a journey that will open your eyes to different ways of doing things. The broader your spectrum, the easier it will be to find solutions to any problems you encounter. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by fast talk or someone’s evasiveness. An honest, sincere response to whatever comes your way will help you avoid making an expensive mistake. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Create surroundings that add to your comfort and make you want to entertain. Someone you respect may not agree with you, but you have to follow your heart and do what’s best for yourself. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Wrap your head around creative accounting, and set up a budget that will encourage you to save. Receiving a gift, winning something or finding something unusual is heading your way. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be bubbling with great ideas that will improve your personal life and your relationships with the people you enjoy spending time with most. HHH
