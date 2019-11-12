Happy birthday for Nov. 13: It’s up to you to make things happen. If you feel passionate about something or someone, take action. Turn this year into a new beginning that stimulates personal contentment. Your numbers are 7, 13, 19, 21, 30, 38, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your energy where it counts. Pursuing personal improvements, traveling in search of knowledge and spending time with someone you love will round out your day. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace knowledge, traveling and positive relationships. Look to those who offer legitimate input and listen to what you have to contribute. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your energy where it counts – personal gains, better relationships and spending more time living a healthy lifestyle. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate in events that get results. Taking physical action will make you feel good about who you are and what you accomplish. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit tight until you see a legitimate reason to make a move. Incorporate change to acquire stability, not because you are bored. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visit a place or someone who inspires you. Initiate a plan that enhances your life and your relationships. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Investments should be scrutinized. Buy only what’s necessary, and consider the consequence of making a change to the way you do things or how you live. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Say what’s on your mind to bring about change. Do things your way, and refuse to let anyone meddle in your affairs. Taking control will make you feel less anxious. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be reasonable, and do things according to the rules. Don’t let someone talk you into something that sounds too good to be true. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A domestic change will encourage you to spend more time at home. Your dedication and loyalty will set an example for those you encounter. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think less and do more. Take action, and be proud of what you accomplish. Romance is favored. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your health and well-being. Practice money management. HH
