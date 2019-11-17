Happy birthday for Nov. 18: Express your thoughts and feelings. Your numbers are 6, 13, 19, 22, 26, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in something that excites you. Stop worrying about something you cannot change. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for the obvious, and make adjustments that will help you take advantage of an offer. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reveal your feelings and what you plan to do. It’s best to keep your plans out in the open to avoid accusations that you are sneaky. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pick up speed and keep the momentum going. Share your vision, and you’ll encounter someone who wants to be part of your plan. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore new avenues. When one door closes, another one will open. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will hide important information. Observation will give insight into what others are thinking or planning to do next. Make a decision before it’s too late. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what you can do to improve. Take time to unwind and relax. Refuse to let someone monopolize your time or cost you emotionally or financially. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend time planning what you want to pursue. Preparation will play an important role when dealing with emotional situations. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the possibilities as well as the challenges. Mapping out the best way to deal with a situation that involves other people will ease your mind when it comes time to present what you have to offer. Say no to extravagance. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A physical change to the way or where you live should be welcome. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep moving forward until you are satisfied with the results you get. An emotional situation will depend on your ability to discuss your feelings. Don’t assume others are aware of what you are going through. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A decision you have to make will leave you in a quandary. Don’t let uncertainty overrule what you know has to take place. Stick to your script, and make it clear what has to be done. Take control. HHH
