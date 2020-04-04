Happy birthday for April 5: A positive attitude will help you adjust to any change you face this year. Keep an open mind, and work with what is available. Your numbers are 5, 11, 19, 24, 27, 35, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of personal matters. Turn a good idea into a prosperous venture. Don’t let an emotional situation hold you back. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in groups that bring you closer to someone you want to pursue or a goal you want to achieve. Exploring what life has to offer will expand your knowledge as well as your relationships with others. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put greater emphasis on you, personal gains, growth and physical fitness. Look inward for answers. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will be useful for you. Participate in something that will get you fired up and excited about life. The people you encounter will have an impact on the way you feel. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you don’t like something, stop complaining and start doing something to bring about change. A change to the way you handle money will have a positive impact on your life. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will run high if you get into an in-depth discussion with someone close to you. Don’t let someone take advantage of you. Take time out to pamper yourself. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your best to be open about the way you feel and what you want to happen. A change must be well-thought-out and offer long-term benefits. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participate in something you believe in, and make a difference. The people you meet along the way will support and encourage you to pursue something that excites you. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t be gullible. Someone will use emotional tactics to persuade you to do something questionable. Stick close to home, and pay attention to what others do or say. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Positive change is heading your way. A chance to improve your financial situation looks promising. A residential move or lifestyle change may be daunting, but in the end, you will benefit. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of personal matters. A change you make to the way you live will ease stress. Your determination to reach a goal will pay off. Romance will help stabilize your relationship with someone special. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you have made before you start something new. Making a move for the wrong reason will set you back. Look over your options and put a reasonable plan in place. HHH
