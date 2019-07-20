Happy birthday for July 21: Preparation and planning will be essential this year. Your numbers are 8, 12, 23, 28, 36, 42, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participation will keep you out of trouble. Look for ways to save, not spend. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): . Make sure that what you ask for is necessary and that what you offer is adequate. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust in what and who you know, not in someone who uses emotional tactics to collect information or take money from you. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Whether it is a business partnership or a romantic relationship, communication will lead to a plan that will initiate change and long-term prospects. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change can develop in many ways – some initiated by you, some forced and some unexpected. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want to change, instigate it. Don’t sit back when you have so much going for you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take precautions when dealing with people who can affect your livelihood or your home. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An adventure will lead you on an extraordinary journey. Love unconditionally. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stand on guard. Someone you least expect will use pleasantries to trick you into something you shouldn’t do. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Alter a situation or function at home that isn’t working for you. Be straightforward. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work with any situations you cannot change. Physical work will help ease stress. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your imagination lead you down a path full of exciting possibilities. HHH
