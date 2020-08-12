Happy birthday for Aug. 13: Your associations will make or break you this year. Choose your allies carefully, and know enough to walk away from unreliable people. Your numbers are 7, 10, 16, 25, 33, 41, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pick up the slack, and do your best to finish what you start. Don’t let what other people do interfere with your plans or lead to emotional turmoil. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to the way you look and feel. Don’t worry about what others think or say. You are responsible for your happiness, so don’t wait for someone to do things for you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep a tally of what you do for others, and when the time comes, don’t hesitate to call in favors. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sharing information about financial, medical or legal matters will work against you. Someone will use what you reveal to make you look bad. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time with people you look up to or who inspire you to do your very best. A show of enthusiasm will encourage others to pitch in and help. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what you can do to make your life better, not on the things you cannot change. Personal victory comes with loving who you are and believing in what you do. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to suggestions, observe what’s going on around you and take better care of yourself mentally, physically and emotionally. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to the way you look and represent yourself. Refuse to let possessiveness and jealousy take over. Put faith in what you want to pursue. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of personal business. Make positive changes at home that will bring you closer to loved ones. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What you do today will make a difference in how others feel about you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make meaningful partnerships a priority in order to avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your secrets and emotions to yourself, and you’ll avoid being the topic of conversation. HH
