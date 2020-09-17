Happy birthday for Sept. 18: Stick to your game plan this year, and don’t look back. Striving to reach your goal will be satisfying and rewarding in terms of what you accomplish. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 25, 33, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to the way you present yourself. Show interest in what others do, and you will gain an ally as well as respect. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep life simple; if you try to do too much, you will lose sight of your goal. Enlist the help of those you can trust, and you will accomplish what you set out to do. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn from an experience, and watch your back. Don’t expect others to come through for you or to take on your burdens. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An incident will lead to an inability to agree with someone close to you. Joint ventures will not unfold the way you want. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time taking care of personal and family matters. Have a heart-to-heart talk with a friend or relative, and you will be able to sort out any differences you face. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll improve your work relationships. Being a good listener will put you in a favorable position for advancement. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Check your emotions at the door when dealing with domestic matters. Expect to face uncertainty and opposition, but don’t let that deter you from using your persuasive and intelligent powers to get your way. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay closer attention to health and emotional well-being. Focus on where your energy is most useful, and stop procrastinating when it comes to personal paperwork. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Connect with the people you work alongside. Mix business with pleasure, and get to know your peers better. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Watch what you say. If you reveal personal opinions, likes and dislikes, it will give someone the upper hand. Take in information rather than dish it out. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contracts, agreements and prospects require your attention. Consider your relationship with the people you are involved with emotionally, financially and legally. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Call in favors, offer help and align yourself with people you feel comfortable working alongside. A change to the way you do business will help determine who is the best fit to assist you in what you pursue. HHH
