Happy birthday for Aug. 17: Changes will come and go. Your numbers are 7, 13, 20, 24, 29, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Finish what you start so you can move on to the things you genuinely enjoy doing. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Positioning yourself in a way that will encourage you to ease debt or problems with people who take advantage of you will be the first step to a better future. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay closer attention to those who count, not those using flattery to encourage you to offer personal information to accuse you. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to do things differently. A unique partnership looks promising. Divvy up the workload. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take control of your life. Learn from your mistakes. Romance is encouraged. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of issues that are causing a problem between you and someone close to you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Help others, and take better care of yourself. A physical challenge will lift your spirits and get you up and moving. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative project will take your mind off someone or something that irks you. Discipline will pay off. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on only what’s necessary and enjoyable. Look out for your interests, and stick to someone you know you can trust. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t argue over something you cannot change. Accommodating what others want will put a limit on the interference that you may face if you don’t. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Plan to have fun with someone you love. Keep the peace, but don’t let anyone use you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Overreacting, overdoing and overspending will be tempting. Distance yourself from people who tend to be bad influences. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.