Happy birthday for Sept. 12: A change of attitude will lead to a new adventure. Revisit problems that have plagued you during the years, and make adjustments to ensure you don’t head down a similar path. Your numbers are 6, 13, 20, 24, 32, 36, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be a leader. Know your worth, add your comments and don’t back down. Your strength and conviction will encourage others to listen to what you have to offer. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll have decisions to make regarding work and home and how you balance your time. Look at the possibilities, and consider what will help you appease everyone, including yourself. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay more attention to your fitness and diet. Protect yourself from risky situations that can affect finances, contracts or your health. Keep matters in perspective. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Say less and do more. Your reputation depends on your actions, not empty promises. Look for unique solutions to situations that can spin out of control. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Charm, intelligence, kindness and common sense will be your tickets to freedom. Put energy into what matters to you, and focus on using what you have going for you instead of adopting concepts that aren’t proven. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what someone asks you to do, and then determine the risks. Follow the path that maintains your rules, integrity and values. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work with what you have. Overdoing, overspending and overindulging will lead to financial and emotional problems. Do your best to get along with others. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll see situations differently if you are open-minded, seek knowledge and information, and are dedicated to finding out the truth. Do what’s best for you. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time taking care of your financial and physical well-being. Refuse to let anyone handle personal matters for you. Stay in control, and protect against being taken advantage of by someone offering false information. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll change your mind regarding the lifestyle you desire and your current situation at home. Call on someone you trust to give you good advice. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into clearing up unfinished business. Look at personal investments as a safety net. A backup plan will ease your mind. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for alternative ways to socialize that will not jeopardize your health or financial well-being. Share your feelings with someone you love, and put a game plan in place. HHHHH
