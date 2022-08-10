Dear Dave: My husband and I are retired. I receive a small pension, and we are both on Medicare and Social Security. We have about $25,000 left to pay on our mortgage, along with a second mortgage of $18,000. These are our only debts. We also have a nest egg of $30,000 set aside, and a small annuity that’s worth about $20,000. Would you recommend paying off our mortgages with our savings? – Jane

— Dave Ramsey offers financial advice as host of a nationally syndicated radio program, “The Dave Ramsey Show.” Locally, his program may be heard from 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays on TALK 104.1-FM WKCT. For more, visit www.daveramsey.com.

Recommended for you