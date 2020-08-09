Happy Birthday: Haste makes waste. Slow down, smell the roses and don’t feel pressured. Your numbers are 2, 14, 23, 29, 31, 34, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to think, and wait for the right moment to put your plans in motion. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll feel the urge to take a risk or make a change that is not advisable. Rethink your steps. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pick up information that will help you decide your best course of action. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pitch in and do something to help those less fortunate. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t fold under pressure or let your emotions take over when faced with opposition. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Jot down everything you want to accomplish today so you don’t miss something that can affect your progress. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can help without jeopardizing your health or financial well-being. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You or someone close to you will lose interest or no longer share the same goals. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Unfinished business will come back to haunt you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your plans in motion. Alter the way you live or how you relate to those who live with you. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t get hung up on something that is not your responsibility. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider your options and where each path will lead. A change will entice you. HHHH
