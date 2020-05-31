Happy birthday for June 1: Learn as much as you can this year. Your numbers are 8, 11, 20, 26, 32, 35, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, observe and tune in to what experts say. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think matters through before you decide to make a move. If you act prematurely, you will miss out on something better. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A little will go a long way. Minimize your needs, and declutter your surroundings. Once you clear enough space, it will make room to start projects that will lead to a brighter future. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Work hard, and prepare for whatever comes your way. Get fit and stay healthy. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pitch in and help. Offer physical action if it will make a difference in your community. Looking out for those who are vulnerable will help you gain respect. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay on top of whatever job or responsibility belongs to you. Focus on being productive. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Explore possibilities. Consider what you enjoy doing most and the skills you have to help you reach your goal. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put a little thought and muscle into improving your surroundings. Use your imagination, and declutter your space. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Proceed with caution. Distance yourself from troublemakers or meddlers. Use common sense, and take action if the information you receive is factual. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Review details, conversations and information that could influence a decision you want to make. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tend to money, contracts and personal documents with a goal in mind. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do something you love. Refuse to let what others do lead you astray or cause you to miss something you enjoy. An idea you have will trigger a change. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.