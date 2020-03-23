Happy birthday for March 24: Slow down, and enjoy what life has to offer. You don’t have to be superhuman. Impulsive actions will lead to trouble. Strategize first and act later. Look inward, ask yourself hard questions and formulate what you truly want to pursue. Your numbers are 5, 13, 20, 24, 38, 44, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Idle time will make you anxious. Sign up for something that requires physical exertion or is mentally challenging. If you share secrets with others, they will be made public. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple and your thoughts to yourself, and put in the maximum time to reach your goal. A disciplined attitude will help you bypass getting tied up in someone’s drama. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your skills to work. Offer to help someone who has something you want in return. A sensitive approach to situations of an emotional nature will help you gain acceptance. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t take on a responsibility that will push you past your comfort zone. Avoid interfering in other people’s affairs or letting someone meddle in yours. Do what you can to keep the peace. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A commitment will show someone how much you care and what you are willing to do. Plan a trip, set up a meeting or discuss your long-term intentions. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say no to someone looking for a handout. Taking on someone’s misfortune will not solve the problem, but it will cause stress. Make suggestions, and go about your business. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will surface, causing relationship problems. Gather facts, and put a plan in place before you get involved in a discussion that can determine your fate. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Finish what you start. Share your ideas with someone who is well-connected, and it will help you put together a package that highlights your skills. Good fortune is heading in your direction. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to your plan, use your skills and don’t get involved with people who talk big and do little. Feeling apologetic or being overindulgent will not help you get things done. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Present what you have to offer. Your intent should be to separate yourself from the competition. Stifle emotional matters that might get in your way. Bigger doesn’t always mean better. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Find a way to contribute to something you believe in or that you want to change. An adjustment will be necessary; do your homework, and you’ll discover what’s required. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A realistic budget will ease stress and help you save for something you want. Personal improvements, romance and change are encouraged. HHH
