Happy birthday for Aug. 15: Opportunity, romance and commitment are heading your way. Your numbers are 4, 12, 20, 24, 32, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick close to those you trust to help you make the right decision. Once you decide, forge ahead in earnest. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dealing with friends, peers, children or your lover will be emotional. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A chance to get ahead will be yours. Knowing where everyone you care about stands will make it easier to move forward. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t pay into something you don’t believe in or cannot afford. Choose wisely. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel you have to make a move. Look at the logistics of staying put and what it will save you financially. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make changes that ease stress and make you feel comfortable with the people and decisions you make. Just say no. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in functions that allow you to use your skills and meet people who can offer something in return. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal or professional problems will mount if you let your emotions take over. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set up an interview or business trip, or attend a conference, and you’ll gain the experience you need to step up a notch or two professionally. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t hesitate to make a change at home if it will bring you closer to your personal goal. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at an offer you receive. Any deal that appears to be too good to be true probably isn’t worthwhile. Partnerships look promising. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Have a set amount of time or money you want to contribute in mind. HHH
