Happy birthday for July 7: Dream on, enjoy using your imagination and take time to explore possibilities. Your numbers are 4, 13, 20, 27, 31, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): How you help others will also benefit you. An articulate adaptation of what you want to happen will help you get others to back you during critical times. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set high goals and standards without deviating from your plan. Reach for the stars, and don’t settle for less. You’ve got what it takes. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for the silver lining, and you will excel. Turn a negative into a positive, and refuse to get bogged down. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an outlet for pent-up energy before you implode. Keeping busy is the best way to avoid getting into an argument. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional decisions or changes will not turn out as planned. Spend more time figuring out the best way to proceed and less time letting others push you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your mind will work like a sponge, soaking up information that will come in handy as trends kick in and lifestyle changes take place. Stay informed. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your own thing. If you let others push you around or take advantage of you, it will lower your self-esteem. Stand up for your rights and you will gain respect. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put emotions aside when it comes to personal or joint money matters. Make sure the decisions you make are for the right reason. Do your homework. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn through experience. Refuse to let anyone use you or feed you false information. Do background checks and go directly to the source. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put a change you want to make at home in motion. Get the family involved in your plans, and it will result in suggestions that make your life easier. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Direct your energy into personal gains, home improvements and physical fitness. Channel your energy into making your space a welcome and efficient environment. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative in how you handle changes in your community. Reach out virtually, and discover what the most recent boundaries are and how best to utilize them. Turn a negative situation into a positive one. HHH
