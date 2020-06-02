Happy birthday for June 3: Put greater emphasis on development and updates. Expand your knowledge and skills to fit the trends. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 29, 32, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Settle into something that makes you question what’s best for you. Keep your life simple, and refrain from taking on too much or overreacting. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think twice before you jump into something that has more challenges than you are prepared to handle. Take care of unfinished business. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn all you can before you step into a situation that will require you to compete with someone who challenges you. Don’t expect others to play fair. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Step things up a notch, and pursue your dreams. Let your creative imagination lead the way, and you will come up with a plan that will open doors and change your life. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a moment to rethink your next step. An inappropriate move or change will set you back. Aggressively look for every possible alternative before you commit to anything that makes you feel uncertain. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will be the beginning of a new, exciting period. Let go of the past and the people who have caused you grief. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take inventory, and consider what you need and what you can let go. Question what you have been doing with your time. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your feelings, and discuss any changes you want to make. The input you receive will put your mind at ease and help put your plans in motion. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put greater emphasis on relationships, how others treat you and who is being honest and open with you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t disregard an online job post or an invitation to a virtual reunion with old friends or associates. It’s time to shake things up. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your emotions under control when dealing with situations involving peers, neighbors or relatives. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think matters through before you take action. Spend more time addressing financial, legal or medical issues. HHHHH
