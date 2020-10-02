Happy birthday for Oct. 3: Live and learn. Walk away from situations that aren’t working for you. Consider where you will gain the most using your skills and attributes. Your numbers are 6, 10, 22, 27, 36, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a step in the right direction. Don’t let what others do influence you. When one door closes, another will open. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Heightened emotions will help you express your point of view and develop workable solutions. Your insight will help you gain support and encourage new beginnings. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put negative situations behind you. Don’t get into an argument you cannot win. Know when to walk away and spend more time taking better care of yourself, your financial situation and your health. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Spend time with the people who lower your stress and make you happy. Creative endeavors will alleviate stress and may even bring in extra cash. Make physical improvements. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Verify information before passing it along. Your reputation will depend on your accuracy. Don’t let a change someone makes aggravate you. Choose to do your own thing. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are overdue for a change. Look at your options and research the possibilities. Picking up additional skills or knowledge will give you the edge you need to get ahead. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sit tight and see what unfolds. Don’t make a fuss or interfere in battles that aren’t yours to fight. A physical change may be necessary to distance yourself from a negative situation. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Say what’s on your mind, and initiate a change that will improve your life. An adjustment to a meaningful partnership will give you more time and support to follow your dream. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Channel your energy into something you enjoy doing. An adventure will give you the nudge you need to bring about a lifestyle change. Listen to someone who has more experience, but don’t let anyone take over. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal gains look promising. A makeover or investing in something you want to pursue will turn out well. Make an adjustment at home that will accommodate your plans. Romance will lead to a new and exciting lifestyle. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A discussion concerning money, health or a legal matter will become emotional. Don’t make a premature change. Look over your options, and get expert advice before you agree to something. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll develop a plan that can help you out professionally. Don’t be afraid to make a change or take on a challenge. Mix business with pleasure; you will form a partnership with someone you love to be around. HHHH
