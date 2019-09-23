Happy birthday for Sept. 24: Recognize what’s going on around you. Consider what you have to do to make sure you are heading in a direction that offers peace of mind. Your numbers are 7, 12, 23, 31, 36, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend more time with the people you love or those who value what you have to offer. Business trips, educational pursuits and romance are encouraged. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making a change or decision based on an emotional situation isn’t a good idea. Live up to your promises. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pleasure in what you do, and select the people you spend time with carefully. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Living a dream is possible if you get up and do something about reaching your goals. Make things happen. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your interests, friendships and the way you do things. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend more time with the people who make you feel good about yourself. Sharing memories will be a reminder of the changes you want to make moving forward. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn from mistakes. Don’t buy into someone else’s dream or unpolished behavior. Trust in yourself. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Recognize when someone is playing with your emotions, and know enough to step away. Believe in your ability to succeed. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Slow down and figure out what’s best for you before you get involved in someone’s plans. Romance is on the rise. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful not to upset or offend someone. Being sensitive to what others are going through will help you avoid the backlash that can bother your plans. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up your situation, make decisions and consider what makes you happy. Get started. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Read the fine print. It will be easy to be taken advantage of if you are too gullible. Spend more time putting things in order and considering what’s best for you. HHH
