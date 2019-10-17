Happy birthday for Oct. 18: Traveling, intrigue and exploring what’s new and exciting will help you transition from one lifestyle into another. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 21, 27, 34, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Evaluate where you are in life. Consider your dreams, relationships and prospects. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may crave change, but before you jump in one direction or another, consider the people close to you and the influence it will have on your current situation. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pour your energy into something you enjoy doing. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participation will require finesse, integrity and knowledge. Don’t give in to a force play. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Contemplating your next move won’t help you ward off opposition or criticism. Consider what’s possible before you take action. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refrain from letting emotions overwhelm you or letting someone act irresponsibly. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put an end to excessiveness, and consider a minimalist lifestyle. Travel light and travel far. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be careful how you handle your cash. Emotional spending or being manipulated by someone is apparent. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful what you reveal to others. Someone will be quick to take advantage of you. Plan to do the work yourself. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you aren’t happy with something, make changes. Get together with people you know are reliable. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Plan to rearrange your space. How you set up an area to work in will make a difference to your performance. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Walk away from drama, emotional interference, indulgent behavior or anything else that is dragging you down. HH
