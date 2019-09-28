Happy birthday for Sept. 29: Don’t let challenges discourage you. Look for the best way to overcome any obstacle that stands in your way. Your numbers are 6, 10, 18, 24, 30, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone bring you down or ruin your day. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make an adjustment that will help you get along with someone who spends a lot of time with you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If someone isn’t being reasonable, distance yourself. Take better care of yourself, the ones you love and your emotional and financial future. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind and a closed wallet. Don’t get stuck paying for someone else’s mistake. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your due diligence before you venture down a path you know little about. Spending time with someone you love is favored. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will do wonders for your mindset. Getting involved in something that brings you joy or helps you gain a better perspective on life and the direction you want to head in is encouraged. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Deal with uncertainty. A change you make should help ease stress and ensure that you find common ground. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep personal information private. Someone from your past will cause you grief if you give him or her the benefit of the doubt. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll make a good impression on someone who has an interest in you. Socializing doesn’t have to cost a lot of money or entail indulgent behavior. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to what you know, not what someone tells you. Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Strength and courage will be your best defense. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Time is money, and doing things right the first time will pay off. Take an innovative approach to the way you handle your wealth, health and personal documentation. Romance is on the rise. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be fooled by someone’s actions. Question anything that seems too good to be true. Only make changes that you know are doable. Get together with people who share your opinions. HHH
