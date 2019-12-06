Happy birthday for Dec. 7: Fix up your residence, move things around and clear a space for a project you want to start. Concentrate on what’s important to you and what you want to accomplish this year. Your numbers are 4, 15, 21, 27, 38, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to your plan, and keep a low profile. The less you share with others, the easier it will be to get things done. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share an intimate moment with someone you love. A day trip or outing to a place that brings back memories will encourage you to make decisions that will give you the incentive to take care of unfinished business. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take your time, listen carefully, verify information and keep your secrets to yourself. Someone will not be honest about his or her intentions. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change someone makes shouldn’t disrupt your plans. Carry on, and you’ll discover you can do quite well on your own. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may crave change, but before you head in a new direction, consider the consequence. Your goal should be to keep the peace, not create confusion and chaos. Express your feelings; discuss life, love and what makes you happy. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Explore what’s available to you. Participate in events or activities that will stretch your mind and make you strive for a healthier and happier lifestyle. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone push you around or take advantage of you. Concentrate on something that interests you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pick up the pace and make positive changes. Follow your instincts, and head in a direction that will bring you peace and happiness. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Start a home improvement project that will offer you the chance to start a new hobby. Carefully choose who you let into your inner circle. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get involved in someone’s personal matters. Concentrate on making personal changes. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the online job postings, and adjust your resume to suit a prospect that interests you. Don’t let anyone discourage you. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think big, discuss plans and then decide what is actually feasible. It’s OK to dream. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.