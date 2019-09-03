Happy birthday for Sept. 4: Make the most out of whatever you have to work with. Your numbers are 3, 11, 17, 22, 25, 36, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let someone make decisions for you. Do what fits your itinerary instead of always accommodating other people’s needs. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Strive for perfection, and you will be happy with the results. A trip, meeting or partnership will help you excel. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Ask questions, take a wait-and-see approach, let someone else go first but most of all, protect your heart, money and personal information. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at the choices you have, and do what’s best for yourself. Personal improvements and romance are favored. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Question offers and options. Explore avenues that show promise and allow you to accentuate what you do best. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone stifle your dreams. Your success and your happiness are up to you. Don’t give anyone the right to make decisions for you. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Recognize your boundaries and the people who are cheering for you – and those who aren’t. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get on with what’s important to you. Romance will improve your personal experience and living arrangements. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the logistics of a situation before you decide to take part in something questionable. Honesty is essential. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fitness, physical improvements and nurturing essential relationships will lead to a better life. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Try to work through any disagreements you have by using reason. Keep the peace. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pitch in and help. The more you do for others, the more you will receive in return. Romance is on the rise. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.