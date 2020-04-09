Happy birthday for April 10: It’s time to make a move. Whether you decide to change your job or your lifestyle, be open to suggestions, and don’t be afraid to try something new. Your numbers are 6, 13, 21, 24, 36, 44, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Express your thoughts to someone who can offer you sound advice. A financial opportunity is apparent, but you will have to have the vision to see its true potential. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let an obstacle cause you to waffle when the fastest route should be your first choice. Focus and forge ahead. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Walk away from temptation and fast-talking salespeople who are trying to part you from your cash. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider what brings you the most joy, and try to incorporate it into how you earn your money. A desire for independence will help you come up with a plan that will make you self-sufficient. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s OK to let someone go first. If you act prematurely, it won’t help you get ahead and will probably end up causing you grief. Avoid confrontations, mistakes and regrets. Personal gains should be your goal. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Home, family and a change of scenery will lift your spirits and help you put your life in perspective. Pull everyone you care about together for an event that will challenge you as a team, and it will help build stronger relationships. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give in to temptation. Stick to the people and projects that bring out the best in you, and you will bypass letting someone take advantage of you. The less you have to be frivolous with or to give away, the better. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Looking at every option and carefully considering what’s in your best interest will help you avoid an emotional or financial setback. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If something doesn’t feel or sound right, you probably have reason to worry and need to reassess the situation. Don’t believe everything you hear or put yourself in a vulnerable position. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t overdo it. If you offer too much, someone will expect more. You have to consider how best to help others to avoid making them dependent on you. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t look for an excuse to say no. Honesty is the best policy when dealing with someone who is trying to take advantage of you. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Develop an idea you’ve been mulling over, and you’ll discover something that you can do to bring in extra cash. Someone will repay a favor if you ask. HHHHH
