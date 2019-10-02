Happy birthday for Oct. 3: Change begins within. If you don’t like something, consider how to make it better. Your numbers are 9, 13, 20, 26, 32, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Open your mind and take in all the information being offered. Being well-versed will help you deal with both personal and professional relationships that can be difficult. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what matters most to you. Set up rules, and stick to your plan. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your energy to complete unfinished business. Don’t give in to someone’s persuasive tactics. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to your intellect, be practical and get the facts before you make a permanent change. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore what life has to offer. Get involved in pastimes that interest you, and you’ll make some new friends. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something that will spark your imagination or bring you in contact with people who inspire you to follow your dreams. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let someone change your plans. Express the way you feel, and make it clear what you want. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let uncertainty take over. It’s up to you to make things happen. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your generosity and openness will make you vulnerable to people who are deceptive and eager to take advantage of you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on getting your business in order, not disrupting what you’ve taken so long to build. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a good deal, negotiate your position, and make the most with what you have. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone’s bluster will throw you off guard if you aren’t careful. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.