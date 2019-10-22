Happy birthday for Oct. 23: Take a moment to map out your upcoming year. Leave nothing to chance. Your numbers are 9, 12, 21, 27, 33, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t stop until you reach your destination. If you let little things bother or distract you, it will reflect weakness. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace change to make things happen. Look at your options, and start the ball rolling. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will try to mislead you regarding a relationship. Go directly to the source. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make time for pleasure. Self-improvement will encourage emotional growth and better health. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goal. If someone tries to slow you down, make it clear you don’t have time. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what’s working in your life and what isn’t, and find a solution that suits your needs. It’s up to you to speak up and do what’s best for yourself. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trust in your ability to get things done. If you rely on others, they will take the credit and potential offers that could have been yours. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rid yourself of unnecessary baggage. Tidy up loose ends, and declutter your space. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Broaden your spectrum. A subtle change will improve your life. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone from your past will surface. Proceed with caution. Listen, learn and be moderate in your response. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Connect with people who share your sentiments. A change someone makes shouldn’t end up costing you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in projects that move you. The help you offer will put you in a good position when you want something in return. HHH
