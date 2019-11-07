Happy birthday for Nov. 8: Break out of the old routine, and challenge yourself to try something new and exciting. Your numbers are 8, 15, 23, 29, 36, 44, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Put time aside to move your body and to nourish it properly. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let uncertainty lead to stagnation. It’s essential to follow through with your plans and learn from every experience. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Share information with someone you love. Times are changing, and it’s time to rethink your course of action. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will interfere with your responsibilities. Pick your words wisely, and choose to offer encouragement over criticism. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A new look, improved attitude or working on relationships that need to be nurtured will bring high returns. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in events that favor your beliefs. Listen, and help make your community a better place. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan something special with someone special; it will bring you closer. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make plans to do something you’ve never done, or get together with someone you find interesting and unique. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Choose exercise over emotional drama. Blow off steam. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let your intuition lead the way. Listen carefully, be observant and make decisions without hesitation. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have to rely on your ability to get things done. Take the time and control the process and the outcome. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of yourself and the ones you love. Moderation is favored. Strive for peace of mind. HHH
