Happy birthday for Feb 7: Change may not be your first choice, but it will be necessary. Adapt, and you will come out on top. Relax, observe and follow the path of least resistance. Your numbers are 6, 18, 25, 29, 31, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Complete what you start, and ease any guilt you may have about going out and having some well-deserved downtime. A chance to improve your surroundings or make a move will lift your spirits. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Solicit help. Delegate what you want others to do, and offer praise for any assistance you receive. A positive attitude will make it much easier to reach your goal. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what’s offered as well as the consequence of any change you want to make. Someone you trust to help you get ahead will be interested in taking credit for your ideas and hard work. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let your emotions crush your plans. Concentrate on being creative and using your skills to help you reach your objectives. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you are uncertain, leave important decisions until you feel more in control. Don’t put up with anyone who is condescending or abusive. Avoid situations that could lead to a confrontation. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Present your ideas, and follow through with your plans. Proceed with confidence. Do what’s best for yourself, regardless of who supports what you plan to do and who doesn’t. Change begins within. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Calm down, think twice and don’t believe everything you hear. Go to the source, ask questions and find out the truth before you make a decision that can influence your life personally or professionally. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. Every experience will be worth its weight in gold. Travel for educational purposes. Rely on your memory to help you make decisions. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Check up on health, wealth and relationships. Consider what and who requires extra attention. Don’t put up with anyone using emotional manipulation or deceit to take advantage of your kindheartedness. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. A partnership looks exciting, and financial gain is within reach. A romantic gesture will improve your personal life. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep moving forward. Use your time wisely. Refuse to get caught up in someone else’s dilemma. Don’t jeopardize your job or your health for senseless reasons. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What are you waiting for? Flesh out your creative ideas and turn them into something that excites you. Socialize with people who share your interests. Your unusual approach to whatever you do will create a stir. HHHHH
