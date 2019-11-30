Happy birthday for Dec. 1: Take a leap of faith. Trust in your ability to make a difference and a valuable intellectual contribution. Your numbers are 9, 15, 18, 24, 28, 33, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use charm or offer suggestions, but don’t take over. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Having the right motive will make a difference to the outcome. Let others know your intentions before you begin. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone from your past will be misleading. Don’t get drawn into someone’s problems. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pursue something creative, attend a social event or kick back with people you love, and enjoy your day. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Arguing is a waste of time. Get involved in something that helps ease stress and takes your mind off annoyances. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on less. Don’t feel you have to control what other people do. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully, rely on experience and use common sense when dealing with others. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An emotional situation will lead to a dispute if you aren’t careful. Think before you take action. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions overrule what’s right and best for you. Making a snap decision or an impulsive move will cost you. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change at home will open up conversations that are exciting and can lead to lifestyle changes. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose optimism over negativity. Refuse to let someone entangle you in a battle or something you don’t want to do. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a look at your personal affairs, and get your paperwork in order. HHH
