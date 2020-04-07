Happy birthday for April 8: A steady pace forward will encourage success. Sticking to your plans and your budget will help alleviate setbacks and losses. Your numbers are 8, 15, 23, 25, 32, 34, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t dawdle. Concentrate on getting things done. Refuse to let emotions take over or cause you to overreact to a situation that you have no control over. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Concentrate on taking care of business directly linked to your advancement, not someone else’s. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ve got some great ideas. Proceed with passion until you are happy with what you accomplish. Discipline and brute force will help you get the results you want. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Show sensitivity when dealing with others. Someone you care about will be jealous or upset with what you are doing or saying if they feel threatened or left out. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a moment to reconstruct your next move. If something doesn’t appear to be right, take a pass. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Remain intent on reaching your objective, regardless of what is going on around you. Refuse to let someone lead you astray. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a change that will improve the way you look or where and how you live. Refuse to let anyone put you down or hold you back. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t leave anything to chance. Finish what you start, live up to your word and move forward alone if that’s what it takes to get what you want. Refuse to let emotional situations undermine you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to what and who you know. Letting an outsider take part in your decisions will not bring the results you want. Firm up your plans with someone who has always been supportive and offered practical advice. Make a substantial commitment. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle situations and people carefully. If you are too aggressive or expect too much, you will end up in a situation that sets you back. If you want to change, do the work and be prepared to suffer any fallout that occurs. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ideas will flourish. A chance to try something new and exciting will come your way. Don’t feel you have to follow in someone’s footsteps if you have something you’d prefer to pursue. Follow your heart. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a unique path. A change you want to make will be met with opposition, but if you persevere, you will find a way to overcome any obstacle you face. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.