Happy birthday for Feb. 18: Stabilizing your life and positioning yourself for success should be your priorities. Your numbers are 7, 12, 22, 27, 33, 39, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share less in order to minimalize opposition. You’ll accomplish the most if you work alone. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share information, assess situations and explore possibilities. Your dedication to pursue something you feel passionate about will bring satisfying results that promote positive change. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t waste time on trivial matters or people who are misleading or playing games with you. Don’t fold under pressure. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will enhance your personal life. Conversations will lead to decisions that will change your life. A partnership will complement what you are trying to achieve. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what you want. A personal change should be your priority. Let go of anything or anyone holding you back. It’s time to venture down a path that leads to something you want. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enjoy what life has to offer, and be willing to embrace the changes that come your way. It’s time to start something new, but first, complete anything you’ve left undone. The result of purging and forging ahead will be gratifying. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay out of the line of fire. Someone will try to disrupt your life if you are too accommodating or willing to put up with unreasonable demands. Look inward, and make personal growth your priority. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Mingle with people who have a sharp, imaginative mind; good ideas will push you in a new direction. Mix creativity with ambition and drive, and you will find a way to up your game and use your skills to prosper. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Control your emotions. Spend time on self-improvement and boosting your confidence, not putting up with people who are critical or demeaning. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A healthy attitude coupled with discipline and a good work ethic will lead to a better lifestyle. Physical fitness and proper diet should be priorities. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Relax, and take a moment to review what’s come and gone. Consider what you want and what you are willing to give. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach out to someone who needs a helping hand. Your input will make a difference and encourage a promotion or a boost to your reputation. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.